How to Install Adobe Lightroom Presets – Desktop & Mobile

How to install Lightroom Desktop presets into the desktop version of Lightroom.

It’s very simple:

Open Lightroom and go to Develop Tab on the top right corner. On the left side panel, next to Preset Tab, click on ‘+’ symbol and “Import Presets..” Next, look for the preset folder you just downloaded and select it!

Done! Now under Presets Tab you will find all the different presets ready to be used.

How To Install Lightroom Mobile Presets Without Desktop

This tutorial will teach you to install Lightroom Mobile presets into the app, without using the desktop version at all. You will also be able to save them as presets and apply them with one click.

If you already have the desktop version of Lightroom, you can simply sync your presets between Lightroom Desktop and Mobile.

But if you want to download Lightroom mobile presets straight to your phone and use them on the free app without going through the desktop version, you can do it directly on your phone.

Step 1 : Download the DNG files to your phone

Most mobile presets you purchase (including mines) will come as DNG files that you can download directly to your phone.

Step 2 : Import the preset files into the Lightroom app

At this point you should have all of your DNG files saved to your phone. These serve as “preset carriers” and now you just need to add them to Lightroom mobile and save presets out of them.

If you go into your photo stream and see them as blank picture files, don’t be alarmed – that’s how they should look.

Open the Lightroom app and create a new album. Then open the new album, tap on the 3 dots in the upper right corner and then tap on Add Photos.

Step 3 : Create and save your Presets

Go into the album containing your newly imported DNG files. Open the first file.

Now tap on the 3 dots icon at the top right of the screen and then tap on Create Preset.

Next you will see the New Preset screen which contains all the options you can use to customize your preset. You can give your preset a name (highly recommended) and add it into a Preset Group in Lightroom. You can save it in User Presets or you can create a new preset group and name it however you like. I recommend this if you have a lot of presets and want to keep them organized.

The checkboxes below determine which picture settings you’d like to save with this preset. Only the settings you choose here will be applied to the pictures you edit with this preset in the future.

I personally check all boxes except for Tools, Optics and Geometry. That’s because those parameters vary from picture to picture and I will probably never need to crop or tilt a picture exactly the same way as the preset for example.

When you’re done with the settings save your preset by tapping on the checkmark icon at the top right corner.

Repeat this step for each DNG file as you will need to save each preset separately. Don’t worry though, you only need to do this once!

Step 4 : Using Lightroom Mobile presets

To use your new presets just go back into your library and open any photo you’d like to edit.

Find the Presets icon in the menu at the bottom of the screen and tap on it. Make sure the Preset Group that’s selected is the one where you saved your new presets. If you saved them in the User Presets group, select that.

Now you can edit the photo by tapping on a preset from the list and then tapping on the checkmark. You can still continue to edit the photo and make adjustments if you like, after you’ve applied the preset.

And that’s it! Now you know how to install, save and use your Lightroom Mobile presets without desktop! Let me know if you have any questions or issues below.