Best Action Cameras Under $100

Action cameras are smaller than your average camera but are used to capture all the exciting and thrilling moments that life throws at you. Almost every action camera is waterproof and can be mounted on a variety of surfaces, including helmets. Many people use them while diving, riding bikes and motorcycles, and climbing.

GoPro is the most well-known manufacturer of these little cameras. Unfortunately, they are also expensive; all of their action cameras are well over $100. Currently, GoPro’s website is offering a camera and a few accessories for $500. I know, this is a lot of money! There are other brands of cameras but many of them are not as popular so it can be hard to find a cheap and reliable option that is not a GoPro.

Fortunately, this list is full of all the best action camera options under $100. Keep reading below to learn about 7 options and find the one that is right for you.

Victure AC700 Action Camera

Price: $59.99

Amazon Link

The first option on our list is the Victure Action Camera. You will notice that many action cameras on this list are described as 4K or having 4K resolution. Basically, this means that for a small, fast moving camera, it has great resolution. Large, flat screen TVs often have 4K resolution as well. Videos will look sharper, so if this is important to you, stick to a camera that is 4K.

The Victure Action Camera comes with an extremely helpful external microphone as well. This will help with sound quality. If the camera is being moved around a lot you may get a lot of unnecessary background noise, but an external microphone will eliminate that.

Amazon reviews for this product are very positive! A majority or reviewers mention that this is a great bargain, and definitely worth it. If you are still unsure or have any questions, there are 188 answered questions on this cameras Amazon page. Chances are, all the questions you have are already answered.

Features include:

4K/16MP Resolution

Electronic Image Stabilization

Waterproof up to 40m (about 130ft)

External Microphone

Wifi with Remote Control

Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera

Price: $39.99

Amazon Link

With a great price and an epic name like Dragon Touch, you should definitely consider this as your new action camera.

Often times, quality underwater cameras can be expensive. If you plan on taking an action camera diving with you, this is a great choice. It holds up just as well as more expensive cameras, and includes options such as time-lapse, loop recording, slow motion, drama shot, and driving mode. You can record amazing videos of undersea life, or just use this as a dash cam.

This action camera also comes with a remote that is built into a bracelet. If you want to mount this camera to your helmet and move around a lot, you won’t have to worry about holding on to a little remote. Reviewers have mentioned that using this while riding a motorcycle is easy because although it is attached to their helmet, they can control it from their wrist and still drive safely.

If you thought the 188 answered questions above was a lot, this camera has an unbelievable 819 questions answered with over 2,000 reviews and a total of 4.5/5 stars.

Features include:

4K/16MP Resolution

Wireless Wrist Remote Control

Wifi

Waterproof up to 100ft (about 30m)

Multi-recording Modes

AKASO EK7000 4k Action Camera

Price: $59.99

Amazon Link

AKASO produces several types of action cameras, as well as cameras for other uses. On average, most of their cameras are around $100, which is not bad considering GoPros can go up to $300.

I totally get it; sometimes it’s a bit stressful buying products from brands that you don’t know about. Fortunately, the AKASO EK7000 Action Camera is a best seller on Amazon, with thousands (10,547 to be exact) of ratings to help you make your decision.

The camera is marketed for underwater use, but you can use it for tons of other things too. It can be mounted to helmets and even has a wrist remote control like the Dragon Touch option.

If you take this camera on a family or group outing, you can utilize the HDMI port to view your videos later. The camera doesn’t come with an HDMI cable, but you can get one at almost any store, like Walmart or Best Buy.

Features include:

4K/12MP Resolution

Wireless Wrist Remote Control

Waterproof up to 100ft (about 30m)

Wifi and HDMI

Long Battery Life

Vemont Action Camera

Price: $21.99

Amazon Link

The Vemont Action Camera is the cheapest option on our list. Although it is just $21, the camera comes with an accessory kit to get the most out of your action camera.

This camera doesn’t have as many features as the other cameras on our list, but it definitely gets the job done. If you want a basic action camera that records and takes pictures, this is the one for you. There is no Wifi or HDMI, so you will have to manually upload pictures and video to your computer.

For $20, this is still an amazing deal! Expensive cameras with a lot of features are not always necessary so if you want to do something simple, this is great. The camera is easy to use and worth the money. The image quality isn’t quite 4K, but it is better than many reviewers expected considering the low price.

Features include:

12MP Resolution

Waterproof up to 30m (about 100ft)

Long Battery Life

APEMAN A79 4K Action Camera

Price: $59.99

Amazon Link

This APEMAN A79 has pretty much all of the features that a GoPro has, but at a fraction of the price. We both know you would much rather spend $60 than $300 on a camera anyways.

Every method of sharing is covered with this camera. You can manually transfer pictures and video or connect to Wifi and instantly share them. There is also an HDMI port so you can view the contents on a TV or computer monitor.

With this camera, you also get a built-in image stabilizer. This is helpful for any activity where the camera might shake. The camera will help eliminate the shakiness, which can be unpleasant for viewers.

Features include:

4K/16MP Resolution

External Microphone

Multi-recording Modes

Waterproof up to 40m (about 130ft)

Remote Control

Instant Sharing

Wifi and HDMI

Campark ACT74 Action Camera

Price: $39.99

Amazon Link

This may seem like the other cameras on the list, but don’t be fooled! The Campark Action Camera has a side angle lens, letting you see up to 170-degrees. View angle can also be adjusted. This feature would be great for underwater activities to fully capture what is going on around you.

Battery life for this camera is phenomenal. Many reviewers state that they can film in 4K for several hours before the battery dies. If your batteries do die, that’s totally okay because the included batteries have a fast charge time. You can resume using your camera in no time.

There are several dozen reviews that explain how this camera is better than any GoPro that they have ever owned as well. This means you don’t have to fork out hundreds of dollars!

Features include:

4K/16MP Resolution

170-degree optical view lens

Wifi Remote Control

Mounting Accessories Kit

Waterproof up to 30m (about 100ft)

EKEN H9R Action Camera

Price: $55.99

Amazon Link

The last camera on our list is the EKEN H9R. Unlike every camera on this list, you can livestream from this one! While recording a video, you can stream to Facebook or YouTube. If you are considering getting an action camera for vlogging, this is a great option for an even better price.

Streaming straight from the camera sounds awesome but be aware that several reviewers claim that the Facebook live function no longer works. It works with YouTube, but if you are buying this solely because you can stream to Facebook, you may want to look into other options.

This camera comes with a tripod and mounting tools, as well as rechargeable batteries and a remote control. All of this is for a great price of about $50.

Features Include:

4K/1080p Resolution

Live Streaming

Wifi and HDMI Output

Waterproof up to 100ft (about 30m)

Accessories Kit

Final Thoughts

There are so many options to chose from, so don’t feel like GoPros are your only option. While they are a trusty brand, I completely understand not wanting to spend the money on it. With these cameras, you can spend less than $100 and enjoy it just as much.

Whichever option you choose, make sure to take care of it! Action cameras are tiny; they can easily be misplaced. The waterproof cases can also be removed, so be sure not to try and force it on the camera.

Overall, each of these 7 cameras are a great option. In the end, the decision is up to you!